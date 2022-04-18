Forecast updated on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain likely early, and windy. Rainfall of over .6 inches likely in most areas. Low 43°. Wind: E 14-26+ mph becoming W at 13-24 mph after 2 AM.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool and very breezy. High 56°. Wind: W 14-24 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 39-41°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 61°. Wind: W 4-9 mph. Beaches 59 but falling to 54° later in the day with a light east wind developing.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be windy and chilly with a good soaking of rain as a coastal low pressure center moves northward and crosses Delmarva. Winds will turn to the west after Midnight and the rain will end as temps. drop to the low 40's.
Clouds will decrease Tuesday but it will be a cool and breezy day with partly sunny skies as the coastal low moves away from the area and an upper level trough passes overhead. Winds will gust to 24 mph but will decrease some in the evening.
Look for clear skies Tuesday night with a NW breeze and lows near 39 degrees by sunrise.
Wednesday looks dry and sunny with a light west wind, as a high pressure center passes across the area.. Afternoon temps. will be bear 61 degrees with mostly clear skies. A south wind will return Wednesday night with lows near 42 degrees by sunrise Thursday.
In the long-range, skies will turn cloudy at times Thursday, with highest temps. around 67 degrees. Look for very spotty showers about Thursday as a warm front passes. Friday looks mostly sunny and afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70's. A high pressure ridge aloft should bring at or above normal temps. To the area with no rainfall from Friday through Monday. Look for temperatures in the mid 60's Saturday but warming to the mid 70's Sunday and Monday.
The average high for tomorrow is 67 degrees with an average low of 45 degrees.