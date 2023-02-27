Forecast updated on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A low pressure system will bring rain to the area this evening with a real soaking in many areas. Rainfall will exceed a half an inch across Delmarva. Behind this rain, skies will slowly clear Tuesday with cool temperatures.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain likely from 7 PM to 1 AM. Rainfall from .4 to .75 inches. Cloudy and cool. Low 43-44°. Winds: SE then NW 5-13 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy early with slow clearing PM. Breezy and cool in the afternoon. High 57°. Winds: NW 9-19 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 36°. Winds: N 4-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool inland. Breezy and chilly near the coast with temps. In the mid 40's. High 57-59°. Winds: S 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be wet tonight with low clouds and rain will be likely from around 7 PM until 1 AM. Rainfall amounts may exceed a half an inch in many areas as a warm front a low pressure system come through the area.
Tuesday will start cloudy, with some clearing in the afternoon and it will be fairly mild with temps. reaching around 57° in the afternoon hours. Winds will be from the NW and will be breezy with gusts to 18 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Look for clear skies Tuesday night and it will be colder with lows in the mid 30's by sunrise Wednesday. We will see a light north wind Tuesday night with rather dry air.
Wednesday will turn mostly sunny ahead of our next storm system. Look for temps. in the upper 50's and few spots may pass 60 by mid afternoon. Winds will turn to the south at 6-14 mph.
In the longer range: Thursday looks mild and breezy with increasing clouds PM. Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 60's as a warm front passes. Rain showers will arrive Thursday night late, with rain likely Friday. Look for temps. Near 60 Friday afternoon with a good soaking of rain likely. Skies will clear Saturday and it will be breezy and cooler with even colder air by Sunday and Monday. Look for afternoon temps. near 54° Saturday but only 49° Sunday and Monday.
The average low for late February is 31°, with a high temp. of 51°.