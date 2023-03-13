DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday: Scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday night: Showers ending late, then partly cloudy. Becoming windy, with northwest winds gusting to 25 mph by sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. A few brief snow showers may be possible. Windy, with a northwest wind that could gust to 45 mph or more at times. Chilly, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs near 50°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°F
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
We're starting off the week on a wet and gloomy note.
As an area of low pressure deepens off the Atlantic Coast, expect scattered showers or drizzle throughout the day Monday. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures down in the upper 40s, with maybe 50°F possible on the Lower Eastern Shore. It won't be very windy, but small craft advisories are up for the waters around Delmarva, especially on the Atlantic where the deepening low will keep swells on the larger side.
Rain showers will end late Monday night. That deepening low pressure system will not move very quickly, and as high pressure tries to push into the region from the west, a pressure gradient will start kicking up some gusty winds by daybreak Tuesday.
On Tuesday, we'll have a mix of clouds and sun on Delmarva, but the headline will be the very windy conditions. Winds from the northwest will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, and gusts to 45 mph or more could bring down some weakened tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. There is also a chance of some brief, light snow showers throughout the day as very cold air aloft overspreads the region. The wind will keep temperatures well below normal, only in the mid 40s.
While Wednesday will see more sunshine than Tuesday, the gusty winds will continue with northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph or more at times. Temperatures will climb to about 50°F.
Winds will calm down and temperatures will turn mild on Thursday and Friday. Friday appears to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Another storm system will threaten the region next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 20-26.