Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely at times. Mild and humid. Low 54°. Wind: SE 7-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers likely early and spotty showers PM. Total rainfall from Tuesday-Wednesday afternoon will exceed 0.5 inches. High 67°. Wind: NW 11-22 mph. Beaches will stay near 63-66°.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with showers possible. Low 49°. Wind: E 8-17 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers about. High 66°. Wind: SE/NW 6-13 mph. Beaches will stay near 50°.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cloudy and mild with rain likely. Rainfall may exceed 0.75 inches in spots with everyone seeing a half an inch or more. A low pressure system will pass through early Wednesday and winds will turn from the southeast tonight to the NW behind the low on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be cloudy with morning showers. Some spotty showers will linger into the in morning, with perhaps some partial clearing in the afternoon. It wil turn breezy in the afternoon with a few wind gusts to over 20 mph.
Clouds will return late Wednesday, as winds turn back to the Southeast and showers are likely Thursday as a cool front approaches. The front will come through Thursday night with slow clearing, and it will be a little cooler by Friday morning.
In the long-range, The weekend looks mostly sunny with afternoon high temps. in the upper 50's and lows near 40. Sunshine and mild weather will continue into Monday, with afternoon temps. near 66 Monday. Warmer weather arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday as temps. climb into the mid 70's with sunshine.
The average high for today is 62 degrees with an average low of 41 degrees.