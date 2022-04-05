Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.