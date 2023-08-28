Forecast updated on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A wet evening is on the way as a low pressure system cross the area. Swells from Hurricane Franklin will reach the coast tomorrow and bring dangerous rip currents to the beaches. A cool front will bring drier and cooler air by Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Periods of rain with some steady downpours. Cloudy and muggy. Low 70° Wind: E 4-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers about. High 82° inland and 75°on the beaches. PM Storms about and some will be heavy. Wind: Variable 4-9 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with some fog late. Still muggy. Low 70° Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid and warm. A few PM showers before 7 PM,then less humid and clearing late. High 83° inland and 82° on the beaches. Wind: SW/NW 6-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and it will be very humid with periods of rain. Some heavy downpours are likely as a low pressure system moves across the region to our south. Rainfall will likely be over .3 to .5 inches by 8 AM. Some areas will see nearly an inch of rain by the time we see just showers in the area tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesday looks rather cloudy, with showers at times and variable winds as a weak low pressure system moves away from the area. Look for temps. near 82 degrees as the winds become variable at 3-9 mph. It will still be rather humid into the evening, but not that warm. Tuesday night looks mainly cloudy and humid with low temps. around 70 degrees.
Wednesday looks partly sunny with scattered showers in the early to mid afternoon as a cool front passes through the area. No heavy rain is expected Wednesday but a few brief downpours are possible with showers along the front. The air will dry out out behind the front and there will be a touch of autumn in the air by Thursday as dew points drop into the 50's.
In the long range: Thursday looks dry and cooler with lower humidity. Afternoon temps. will be in the mid 70's with dew points dropping into the 50's giving a touch of fall to the air. Meteorological summer ends at Midnight Thursday evening. Friday looks dry and mild with lows near 60 and highs in the mid to upper 70's. It will get a little warmer Saturday with temps. near 81 degrees, It will then turn quite warm and humid again Sunday into Tuesday of next week. Temps. may reach the upper 80's by Monday and Tuesday as widespread warmth returns to the Eastern Seaboard.
The average low for late August July is 65°, with a high temp. of 84°.