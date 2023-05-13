DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Some sun early, then periods of rain with some downpours and thunder possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers early, then clearing after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 52°F.
Happy Mother's Day Weekend!
Unfortunately, the first half of the weekend is looking like a washout. While we'll start Saturday with a little bit of sunshine after sunrise, clouds will quickly increase as a cold front approaches from the north.
With that cold front tapping into abundant moisture over Delmarva, we'll see showers by mid to late morning, with periods of rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Strong thunderstorms are not expected, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder here and there. Locally heavy downpours could also cause minor flooding in low-lying areas, as many locations, especially on the Lower Easter Shore could receive an inch of rain or more.
Rain will continue into the evening before tapering off from north to south late tonight.
A bit of good news: Mother's Day itself will be a nice day on Delmarva. Expect partly cloudy skies with seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s. A breeze from the northeast could get a little gusty at times, which will keep the beaches cooler.
Then high pressure dominates the forecast for the upcoming week, with lots of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures in the mid 70s, except for Tuesday, which will see temperatures around 80°F.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for May 20-May 26.