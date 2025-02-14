Forecast updated on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Emeritus Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Happy Valentines Day!
Tonight:Clear and cold. Low 26-28º. Wind: N 0-5 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing by 2 PM. Rain continues into the night with over an inch of rain likely. High 46-47º. Wind: SE/S 5-13 mph.
Saturday Night: Rain likely with over an inch likely. Low 45º. Wind: S 6-15 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy, windy and milder. More rain developing PM. Rain continues into the night with over an inch of rain likely. High 63º. Wind: S 1428 mph. Winds SW/NW 15-30 mph late.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will start clear and cold with winds diminishing. Clouds will increase quickly later tonight but it will stay dry. Look for lows in the mid 20's and some clouds may arrive after midnight.
Saturday will turn cloudy with a steady rain developing in the mid afternoon. Rain will continue into the night and it will be a good soaking. Rainfall amounts of around or even over an inch are likely across most of Delmarva. Some areas may see over 1.5 inches of rain from midday Saturday through later Sunday evening. Winds will be light Saturday, but increase some Saturday night.
Sunday will be much warmer, as a very mild and wet air mass from the Gulf of Mexico reaches Delmarva, but clouds and showers will linger with heavier rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures may reach the low 60's Sunday afternoon with most spots at least near 58-60 degrees. Skies will clear Sunday night with Arctic air rapidly returning to the area. It will turn windy Sunday and Sunday night with rapidly falling temperatures later.
In the long-range:
Monday will be sunny but much colder, with a low near 40 degrees at best as true Arctic air settles over the area. Tuesday will stay cold with a low near 22 and a high near 35-37 degrees. Wednesday will see temps. Struggle to go much past 33 degrees with increasing high clouds. A significant snow event is looking more likely now late Wednesday into Thursday,
The average high for today is 48 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.