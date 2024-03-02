DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s, with 40s at the coast. Breezy, with a southeast wind that will gust to 25 mph or more at times. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Chance for a few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We're starting off the month of March with unsettled weather - but nothing to terribly bad.
As a low pressure system transits the Mid-Atlantic, we'll have on-and-off rain Saturday morning, which will become more scattered in nature heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, reaching the mid to upper 50s, expect cooler at the coast where a gusty southeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 40s. Where any breaks in the clouds form, some fog could develop, although widespread fog is not likely.
The low departs Sunday, with skies becoming partly sunny by Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild, mainly in the low 60s Sunday through the middle of next week.
In a change to our previous forecasts, guidance is now suggesting a low pressure system could develop right along the coast on Tuesday, bringing another round of rain - however this will be heavily dependent on just exactly how close to the coast the low tracks.
A more significant low pressure system is expected to arrive by Wednesday, although timing and exact track remain uncertain. Either way, rain is likely at some point in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe.
Yet another storm system could bring another round of wet weather early next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 9 - March 15.