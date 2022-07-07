Forecast updated on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and muggy. Low 70°. Wind: NE 2-7 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon thundershowers about. High: 85°. Beaches near 78 falling to 74°. Wind: E 0-5 mph. Rain chance 25%.
Friday Night: Showers likely late. Mostly cloudy, and humid. Low 69°. Wind: SE 0-6 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely early with rain ending then slow clearing later PM. Turning less humid later PM. High: 80°. Beaches near 74°. Wind: E 4-11 mph. Rain chance 65%.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a mostly cloudy and humid night on the way with lows near 70 degrees. Skies should clear some and winds will be light.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid, with a stalling cool front south of the area and a mix of clouds and sun. We will see just some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 85 degrees with an east wind around 5 mph. The beaches will not be as hot with a sea breeze holding temps. to the mid 70's.
Clouds will lower Friday ngiht with showers developing as a cold front passes through Saturday morning. It looks like this will be a wet front with rain likely up through midday. Skies will clear Saturday evening and it will turn cooler and less humid with a NE breeze developing. High temps. Saturday will likely stay near 77-80 degrees with the beaches staying around 74 degrees.
In the long range, skies will clear Saturday night and Sunday looks partly cloudy with lower humidity, and it will be cooler. Look for temps. near 81 degrees inland while the beaches will stay near 74 degrees with a NE wind at 11-17 mph. Monday looks dry and pleasant, with afternoon temps. around 83°. Tuesday will be warmer, and by Wednesday it will be hot and muggy with temps. over 90 in the afternoon. Thursday looks warm and muggy with thunderstorms about as well. Thursday afternoon temps. will be around 88 degrees.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.