DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Periods of rain early, then a few snowflakes before clearing after midnight. Becoming cold and windy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 40 mph or more. Lows around 30°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the mid 40s, feeling like the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Welcome rain has been falling over Delmarva since Tuesday night. This rain has been beneficial since it has fallen over the course of a day, thus avoiding any significant flash flooding threats, and allowing more of the rain to soak into the ground. This will be good progress toward breaking the drought!
As we look ahead to Wednesday evening, a strong cold front is approaching. Expect a wet evening commute with occasional downpours. There could also be a few embedded thunderstorms that could briefly become severe for damaging wind gusts. A very low tornado threat exists on the Lower Eastern Shore and Eastern Shore of Virginia, but any tornadic activity, should it manifest, would be farther to our south.
The front will cross Delmarva around the 7 to 9 p.m. timeframe, and it will come with gusty winds that will shift to the west-northwest. With the passage of the cold front, temperatures will drop quickly, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that a few brief snow showers will bring the rain to an end by midnight; no significant travel troubles are expected, though.
Watch for a few patches of ice Thursday morning as temperatures will fall to about 30°F in some areas.
We'll be mainly sunny to wrap up the work week, but bitterly cold as high pressure builds in. Highs Thursday only reach the low 40s, and on Friday the upper 30s to low 40s with a gusty wind making it feel like the 30s.
Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper teens and low 20s.
The coming weekend will come with a milder trend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday an a chance of some showers on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Confidence is not get on the timing of showers Sunday into Monday, so watch this space for updates as you make your plans for the start of next week.