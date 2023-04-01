Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.