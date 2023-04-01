DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Some sun in the afternoon. Windy. Winds could gust to 40 mph or more. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday night: Thunderstorms early. A few storms could be strong, with damaging winds. Windy. Clearing late. Lows in the low 40s.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with some afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Showers and some thunder likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 61°F. Normal low: 40°F.
Some unsettled weather is in store for Delmarva on this Saturday.
As a strong low pressure system makes its way through the Great Lakes today, out ahead of the low will be gusty southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front.
This will mean some gusty showers Saturday morning, with even a few thunderstorms around midday. Then, we'll get a little lull in shower activity, with even a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. The sun will allow temperatures to rise quickly into the 70s, which will destabilize the atmosphere ahead of the actual cold front passage. Some stronger thunderstorms will be possible in the early evening.
There is a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening, mainly on the Midshore and in Delaware. Damaging winds are the main threat, but there is a low threat for some hail, and even a brief, spin-up tornado.
After the front clears the region, skies will clear after midnight, ahead of a sunny and breezy, but much cooler Sunday.
Mild sunshine will escort use into the first work week of April, with temperatures climbing back into the mid 70s by Tuesday.
Clouds and rain chances increase Wednesday ahead of the next weather maker, which will be a cold front that will bring rain and some thunder to Delmarva in the late Wednesday into Thursday timeframe.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly above normal for April 8-April 14.