Forecast updated on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Low 55. Wind: E 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 63°. Beaches 54°. Winds: NE 8-16 mph inland at 12-22 mph on the coast. Wind gusts to 40+ mph on the coast are likely Saturday evening into Sunday.
Saturday Night: Breezy with rain likely at times. Winds increasing. Low 48. Wind: NE 14-28 mph. Coastal winds 18-40 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. Windy with rainfall totals from late Friday through Sunday evening of around an inch. High 55°. Beaches 52°. Winds: NE 14-28 mph inland at 20-30 mph on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring rain showers with increasing winds across the area as a significant storm system approaches the area. Look for lows near 56 inland and on the coast.
Saturday looks wet and blustery as a low pressure system passes across the area and then deepens offshore. Winds will gust to over 24 mph with Gale Warnings posted on all area waters Saturday into Sunday. Winds on the beaches may gust to 40 mph late Saturday into Sunday. Look for afternoon temps. only near 63 degrees inland with mid 50's on the beaches.
Sunday looks windy and quite cool with showers lingering. Look for temps. near 55° inland Sunday but the coast will be cooler with temperatures near the beaches around 53 degrees. Winds of 25-40 mph are likely near the coast and it will stay blustery well inland. Total rainfall from tonight through Sunday will range from .6 to 1.2 inches with heavier amounts over northern Delmarva. Parts of Pennsylvania and NJ may see over 2-3 inches of rain.
In the long-range, Monday looks cool and breezy with slow clearing later in the day. Look for afternoon temps. to reach 57°, and we should be near 62° with sunshine by Tuesday. It will turn milder by Wednesday with temps. reaching 67-70°. Thursday looks mild with temps. near 72 degrees and we will reach the mid 70's by Friday.
The average high for tomorrow is 72 degrees with an average low of 50 degrees.