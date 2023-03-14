DELMARVA FORECAST
*Wind Advisory from 2 p.m Tuesday until 12 a.m. Wednesday*
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. A few snow flurries may be possible, especially in Delaware. Windy, with a northwest wind that could gust to 45 mph or more at times. Chilly, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and windy. Winds could gust to 40 mph at times. Lows around 30°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Northwest winds could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs near 50°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Monday: Sunny and cool. Highs near 50°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
After a wet and gloomy Monday, the weather headline now changes to gusty winds.
As a rapidly strengthening low continues to develop near New England and high pressure starts to build in from the west, a pressure gradient will develop that will drive some very gusty winds on Delmarva.
These winds will come with a mix of sun and clouds, with cloudier conditions over the Midshore and Delaware. But more notably will be winds sustained at 30 mph or more, with gusts at times to 50 mph or more. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the land areas of Delmarva, and Gale Warnings have been posted for the waters.
Despite peeks of sunshine throughout the day, the winds will keep afternoon temperatures suppressed into the mid to upper 40s, making it feel like the mid 30s.
Wednesday will continue to be windy, although with mainly sunny skies, temperatures will make a fair run at 50°F. Winds will gust to 40 mph or more at times.
That ridge of high pressure will finally push into the Mid-Atlantic by Thursday, which means winds will calm down and temperatures will return to unseasonably warm levels.
As the high pulls away to the east, winds will shift to the southwest, and on St. Patrick's Day, despite increasing clouds, temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.
A low pressure system making its way across the northern tier of states will swing a cold front across Delmarva late Friday night and Saturday morning. This will mean a wet start to the weekend.
Then we'll be dry and cooler to start next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for March 21-27.