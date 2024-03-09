Forecast updated on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: The rain is mostly over but strong winds will develop Sunday and become stronger Sunday night into Monday. A Wind Advisory is posted for all of Delmarva through Monday. A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for Dorchester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties of Maryland through tonight. Moderate to Major Coastal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay is possible at high tide tonight.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain likely, ending by 3 AM. Low 46°. Beaches stay near 46°. Wind: S/SW 15-26 mph.
Sunday: Variable clouds, windy and cool. High 51°. Beaches 52°. Wind: W 18-33 mph. Wind gusts to over 35 mph are likely.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, windy and colder. Low 33°. Beaches stay near 35°. Wind: W/NW 20-35 mph. Higher gusts on open water.
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, and very windy. Wind gusts to 45 mph are possible. High 52-54°. Beaches 55°. Wind: NW 20-34 mph. Wind gusts to over 40 mph are likely.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies should clear slowly later tonight as a low pressure system moves way from the area, but winds will increase behind the low pressure system through Monday as the low pressure intensifies over New England. High winds will impact the entire NE U.S. Through Monday due to this storm system. A wind advisory is posted for the entire region and wind gusts will pass 35 mph Sunday.
Monday will become mainly sunny, and it will be very windy as well. Winds will increase from the NW at 20-35 mph in the afternoon with gusts over 45 mph. Gale warnings are posted through Monday on all waters. It will be chilly Monday night with low temps. in the mid-30s by daybreak Tuesday. Winds will decrease later Monday night.
In the long range: Milder air arrives Tuesday through Friday, with sunshine and afternoon temps. climbing well into the 60's. We may be near 70 by Thursday and Friday! Some rain may return with mild air on Saturday.
The average low for today is 33° and the high is 53°.