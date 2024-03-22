Forecast updated on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:54 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A wet night is on the way as a low pressure system approaches from the SW. Heavy rain Is likely across the area Saturday with strong winds as this low pressure moves by and intensifies. Rainfall of over 2 inches is very possible in many areas with all areas seeing over an inch of rain. It will clear, with gusty north winds behind the storm system Sunday. Gale Warnings are posted on all area waters, with wind gusts to over 40 knots likely Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing after 2 AM. Becoming breezy. Low 44-46°. Wind: SE 12-24 mph with gusts to over 26 mph on the coast by daybreak. Beaches stay near 48°.
Saturday: Rain likely with strong and gusty winds. Rainfall of 1.5 to 2 inches is likely. High 58-61°. Beaches 51°. Wind: SE 12-26 mph becoming NW 15-28 mph by evening. Wind gusts to over 39 mph are likely Saturday.
Saturday Night: Windy and colder. Slow clearing in the evening with winds gusting to over 34 mph. Low 34°. Wind: N 14-26 mph.
Sunday: Windy and cold with sunshine. High 48-51°. Beaches 50°. Wind: N 14-28 mph Wind gusts to over 34 mph are likely.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and rain will spread into the area before daybreak. Winds will increase to over 20 mph on the coast and 14 mph inland by sunrise. Look for lows near 44-46° by daybreak, with temps. on the beaches closer to 48 degrees.
Saturday will bring a steady rain with rain becoming heavy at times as a low pressure system passes by the area. Total rainfall will exceed 1.5 inches with some spots seeing nearly 2 or more inches. The afternoon temps. will reach 60 degrees over inland Delmarva in the afternoon with low to mid 50's on the beaches before colder air flows into the area behind a strong low pressure system.
Winds will be gusty from the SE then turn to the NW Saturday night as rain ends and skies clear. It will turn windy and colder Saturday night with lows near 35 degrees by daybreak Sunday. Winds may gust to near 42+ mph on the coast Saturday from the SE then NE.
Sunday will bring sunshine with a gusty north wind across the region, as an intensifying low pressure moves toward New England. Look for afternoon temps. near 51 degrees with with wind gusts to over 34 mph likely from the north. It will stay breezy Sunday night with lows near 34 degrees.
In the long range: Monday will be cool with some clouds and sunshine and afternoon high temps. will be near 53-54 degrees. Tuesday looks much the same with sunshine and light winds and we should warm to the mid 50's by next Wednesday as showers arrive.
Showers will linger into Thursday with considerable cloud cover. Temps. will reach the mid 50's in the afternoon hours.
The average low for today is 37° and the high is 57°.