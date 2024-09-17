Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Highs: 73-78. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: E 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Breezy. Lows: 60-73. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early. Otherwise, we will see slow clearing throughout the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 74-80. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
The center of the low pressure is over parts of North Carolina this morning and there is still a very strong pull coming from this storm into the Gulf Stream. As the storm continues to fall apart over the next couple of days it will allow this plume of moisture to move north and bring us some scattered showers across the area. With these tropical bands, we could see a few thunderstorms with some very heavy rain, lots of lighting, strong gusty winds, and the possibility of an isolated tornado can not be ruled out over the course of Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 70s inland with much cooler temperatures at the beach on the strong northeast to east wind. We could see gusts Tuesday over 40+ mph for much of the day.
The storm will fall apart to our west by Wednesday, but the moisture will linger in the area and provide chances for some rain showers on Wednesday and even linger into early on Thursday before finally being suppressed down to our south and east by Friday. On average, most of us will pick up on about half an inch to an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible with those embedded thunderstorms we could see from time to time especially on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
We dry out slowly heading into the weekend, but with the wind in off the Atlantic…things will remain cooler with highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine possible on Sunday. It looks like we should be dry early next week with a warm up coming by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.