Forecast updated on Monday, June 20, 2023, at 4:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A more June like weather pattern is developing, and we will see some needed rain with showers and some storms most likely Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be gusty with Gale Warnings posted for the Atlantic Wednesday. The summer solstice is 10:57 AM Wednesday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: mostly cloudy and breezy. Passing showers likely with a few heavier thundershowers developing. Low 66° Wind: NE 10-18 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, and quite breezy. Humid with showers and some thundershowers into the evening. High 72-74° inland and on the beaches. Wind: NE 14-28 mph. The summer solstice is at 10:57 AM EDT (1457 GMT).
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Passing showers and a few downpours possible. Low 65° Wind: NE 14-24+ mph.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy, and quite breezy. Humid with PM showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are likely. High 79° inland and 72° on the beaches. Wind: SE 10-17 mph. Total rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday may exceed 1.4 inches in many areas. Over 2.5 inches in some areas are possible.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with an increasing NE breeze as a low pressure system approaches the area. We may see some passing showers as well across the area. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 65-66 degrees.
Winds will increase Wednesday as the pressure gradient between a high pressure center in New England, and a low pressure to our southwest tightens. Winds will gust to near 35+ mph on the coast, with more clouds and rain developing. Heavier thundershowers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the northeast at 16-24 gusting to 34 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70's all day due to the wind, cloud and rain.
Thursday looks breezy and more humid, with mainly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust to near 22 mph on the coast, with more rain and some thundershowers in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-18 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range: Showers are possible Friday with temps. near 84° PM. Look for lingering PM showers over the weekend, with temps. in the mid 80's and morning lows near 70. It will be a humid, late June style weekend. Thundershowers are likely again on Monday and it will be a humid summer day with temps. near 84°.
The average low for early June is 64°, with a high temp. of 84°.