Forecast updated on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Windy and sharply colder. Winds will gust to over 32 mph with wind chills near 0 to -14¯ by sunrise. Low 13-15°. Winds: W/NW 16-28 mph.
Christmas Eve Day: Windy and cold. Clear skies with wind chills below 10 degrees all day. High 25-27°. Winds: W/NW 14-26 mph. Winds gusting to 30 mph near open water. Temps. will fall to 20 degrees by later in the evening.
Christmas Eve: Windy and very cold. Winds will gust to over 24 mph with wind chills near 0 to 10° by sunrise. Winds will diminish some late. Low 14-17°. Winds: W/NW 10-17 mph.
Christmas Day: Breezy and cold. Clear skies with wind chills below 17 degrees all day. High 27° northern Delmarva to near 31° in Accomack County Va. Sussex County near 29°. Winds: W/NW 10-18 mph. Winds gusting to 30 mph near open water. Temps. will fall to 20 degrees by later in the evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Arctic air is moving through the region tonight, and temperatures will continue to fall with gusty winds. We will see temps. near 13-15° by sunrise and wind chills tonight will drop to below zero before daybreak.
Christmas Eve Day will be very cold with with high temps. around 25-27°. It will stay windy with wind chills near 10-15°. Winds will gust to 26 mph and even higher near open water.
Christmas Eve will be bitterly cold and windy with lows near 13-16 and wind chills below 10°. It will be mostly clear with winds diminishing slowly late.
Winds will diminish on Christmas Day, but afternoon temps. will only reach 28-31°. It will still be breezy on Christmas with low wind chills.
This will likely be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas since 1989.
Travelers should make sure they have very warm clothing in case of travel delays or a breakdown. Snow squalls will make travel very hazardous over parts of Pennsylvania and New York Friday and Friday night.
In the longer range: Monday will be cold with lows near 16 and temps. will climb to around 33° in the afternoon. Milder weather will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as temps. reach the 40's in the afternoon.
Temps. will be near 50 by Thursday of next week as milder air sweeps back across most of the Eastern U.S. And Canada. No rain is expected through at least Wednesday of next week.
The average low for early December is 31°, with a high temp. of 49°.