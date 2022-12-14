*Winter Weather Advisory* for Kent, Md and Queen Anne's Counties from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday
*Wind Advisory* for Sussex County from 6 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday
DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible on the Midshore and in Delaware. Sunrise temperatures in the low 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Periods of rain likely. Some freezing rain may be possible around daybreak, mainly on the Midshore and in Delaware. Windy. Winds from the east at 15-20 mph could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s. One to two inches of rain likely. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Our coastal storm is going to make its approach to Delmarva tonight.
At this time, it looks like precipitation will start to approach our area after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s Wednesday evening before slowly starting to rise after midnight into the low 30s. This will allow for a chance of some sleet or freezing rain, with the greatest chances of wintry precipitation on the Midshore and in Delaware, but significant travel hazards from winter weather are unlikely.
Temperatures will rise quickly Thursday morning, so any frozen stuff will quickly change to rain. A cold front and developing coastal low will bring periods of rain during the day on Thursday, which will be a washout. One to two inches of rain on all of Delmarva is likely. There could also be some embedded heavier downpours and even some thunder that could bring three inches of rain or more in isolated spots.
Winds from the east will shift to the west in the late afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph or more are possible, with 50 mph gusts possible at the beaches.
Then the storm departs Friday. Showers could linger into Friday morning, then skies clear by Friday afternoon.
High pressure dominates the coming weekend, which will be mostly sunny, but again unseasonably chilly with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s.