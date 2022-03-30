Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 30 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and not as cool. Very breezy. Low 50-51°. Wind: S 9-16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild and windy. PM showers and thundershowers. High 73°. Beaches 56°. Wind: S 15-34+ mph. Wind gusts to over 39 mph likely PM.
Thursday Night: Rain likely with passing thundershowers. Mild and windy. Low 53°. Wind: SW/W 12-26 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Not as humid. High 64°. Beaches 61°. Wind: W 13-24+ mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be milder tonight, with temperatures staying above 50 degrees all night thanks to a steady south breeze. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with winds over 14 mph near open water. Thursday will turn windy and warm with higher humidity by afternoon. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to over 36 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the day with showers and some thundershowers late in the day as a cold front approaches and the rain will linger into the evening.
Skies will clear Friday morning, with sunshine and less humid conditions in the afternoon. Winds will still be gusty from the west with wind gusts to over 24 mph during the day. Friday night will turn chilly with lows near 38 by sunrise Saturday.
In the long-range, Saturday will be cooler with temps. in the mid/upper 50's, and Sunday will bring clouds with temps,. Around 62 degrees inland. Monday looks sunny, with temps. near 60 in the afternoon and we should warm into the mid 60's by Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine. Morning lows will be near 40 from Sunday through Tuesday. Clouds will increase with milder weather Wednesday. Showers are possible Wednesday evening.
The average high for today is 60 degrees with an average low of 39 degrees.