Forecast updated on Thursday, March 31 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 8 PM For Southern Maryland
Tonight: Rain likely with perhaps a passing thundershowers. Mild and windy. Low 51°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Not as humid. High 60°. Beaches 61°. Wind: W 14-24 mph.
Friday Night: Clearing and cooler. Low 35°. Wind: NW 7-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. High 55-56°. Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mild and windy tonight, with temperatures staying above 60 degrees until a cold front passes around 2 AM. The winds will turn to the west by sunrise behind the front but clouds will linger with cooler air arriving Friday. A few spotty showers are possible Friday with temps. near 60-62 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the west Friday at 16-24 mph.
Friday night will turn chilly with lows near 35° by sunrise Saturday. Saturday looks sunny with light SW winds and temps. will reach 55-57 degrees. This is a little below the average for early April. We may see a few clouds Saturday night with low temps. near 40 at sunrise Sunday.
In the long-range, Sunday will bring sunshine with a few clouds and we will see afternoon temps, around 61 degrees inland. Monday looks sunny, with temps. near 62 in the afternoon and we should warm into the mid 60's by Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine. Morning lows will be near 40 from Sunday through Tuesday. Clouds will increase with milder weather Wednesday and rain is likely. Showers will linger into Wednesday evening and perhaps Thursday.
The average high for today is 60 degrees with an average low of 39 degrees.