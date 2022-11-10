Forecast updated on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and more humid. Low 59°. Beaches near 60°. Wind: SE 5-12 mph.
Friday: Cloudy, and turning windy, with rain developing PM. Warmer and more humid, with wind gusts to over 30 mph by evening. Expect some downpours of rain later in the evening. High 72-73°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: SE 12-21 mph. Winds: SE 16-34 mph after dark on the coast.
Friday Night: Rain likely at times with windy conditions. Winds will gust to over 30 mph and rain may be heavy at times. Low 62°. Beaches near 62°. Wind: S 14-32 mph. Rainfall around .25 to .5 inches Friday night into early Saturday.
Saturday: Clearing early with temps. near 70 at 1 PM falling to 64° by late in the afternoon. It will turn sharply colder after dark with clouds returning. Winds: W/NW 12-19 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight and it will be milder and more humid. Look for lows near 58-60° by sunrise. Winds will be from the S-East at 6-12 mph.
Friday will be cloudy, with winds increasing and rain showers will develop as a strong cold front approaches. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will merge with the front and we may see a soaking of rain as the front passes through. Rainfall of .25 to 0.75 inches is possible with higher amounts more likely over far NW Delmarva.
Winds will gust to over 35 mph Friday night on open water. Temperatures will reach 73° Friday before the rain showers arrive. This is over 12 degrees above the average, and it will turn quite humid as tropical air moves north ahead of the cold front.
Rain will end before sunrise Saturday and skies will clear with a west wind at 9-18 mph. Temps. will reach the upper 60's to low 70's around midday then begin to fall by mid afternoon as much colder air arrives. It will turn cloudy and colder Saturday night with lows near 41 by sunrise Sunday, as a very chilly Canadian air mass arrives over the region.
In the long range, Sharply colder air will arrive by early Sunday with clouds early then rapid clearing. Look for lows near 41° followed by an afternoon high only reaching 51-53°. Monday and Tuesday look very chilly as well with high temps. near 50 Monday and near 53 Tuesday.
Rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with clouds lingering into Thursday. There is uncertainty in the long range forecast today for Wednesday and Thursday/Friday. Much cooler than average temps. will continue for all of next week.
The average high for today is 60° with an average low of 39°.