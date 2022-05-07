***COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR ALL DELAWARE COUNTIES until 7 A.M. SUNDAY***
Saturday night: Scattered showers and a gusty breeze. Patchy fog possible late. Winds from the northeast could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with showers or drizzle. Winds from the northeast could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Continued unseasonably cool. Highs in the lower 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Unfortunately, Mother's Day 2022 is kind of shaping up to be a dreary and gloomy one, thanks to a low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic Coast.
This low pressure system will be quite a nuisance through the entire week ahead as it will lurk off the East Coast through next weekend.
This means that Mother's Day will be another dreary day with scattered showers and gusty northeasterly winds that could gust to 30 mph or more at times, with higher wind gusts on the waters of the Atlantic, Delaware Bay, and Chesapeake Bay, where Small Craft Advisories, Gale Warnings, and Storm Warnings are in effect for at least parts of Sunday. Temperatures will be kept unseasonably cool, in the low to mid 50s.
Cool weather continues as we head back to work and school. The low pressure system will pull slightly away on Monday, which means fewer showers, but a persistently gusty northeast wind thanks to a pressure gradient caused by high pressure north of New England will keep skies mostly cloudy and temperatures well into the 50s.
Then the low pressure center will drift to the south by mid-week. This will allow the pressure gradient to relax, which means less windy conditions and a return of some sunshine. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Friday, with temperatures gradually climbing into the mid 60s by Wednesday, and low to mid 70s by Friday.
But we're not done with that low pressure! It will again try to develop into a coastal storm and bring another round of rain and gusty winds just in time for next weekend.