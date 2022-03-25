Forecast updated on Friday, March 25 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 43°. Wind: W 2-9 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Breezy PM with some clouds and sprinkles. High 57°. Beaches 59°. Wind: W 15-25 mph.
Saturday Night: Clearing and colder. Low 37°. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Windy PM. High 51°. Beaches 52°. Wind: NW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will turn chilly tonight with a dry NW breeze and temperatures near 43-45 by sunrise Saturday. Saturday looks partly sunny and it may turn cloudy with some sprinkles at times in the afternoon. It will be windy and cool as a dry Pacific air mass moves into the area. Afternoon temps. will reach the upper 50's with wind gusts to over 24 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and colder with lows near 36 degrees by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday will be colder as a dry Canadian air mass moves into the region. Winds will increase from the NW with gusts to 26 mph. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low 50's at best. A freeze is likely Sunday night as winds ease and temps. drop into the mid to upper 20's.
In the long-range, Monday looks chilly with a freeze likely early then dry with temps. reaching only to the mid 40's PM. Another frost or freeze is likely Tuesday and it will stay chilly as temps. only reach the upper 40's. Clouds will increase with temps. reaching the upper 50's Wednesday. Showers are likely Thursday with the return of a mild and humid air mass from the south.
The average high for today is 58 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.