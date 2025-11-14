Forecast Updated on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy at times. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A few showers are possible to start the day with gradual clearing skies closer to sunset. Breezy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy at times. Highs: 50-55. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The high settles right over the top of Delmarva starting today allowing the wind to settle down enough to enjoy comfortable temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees this afternoon…where we should be for this time of year temperature wise. Throughout the day, we will see some high clouds begin to stream in ahead of our next weather maker over the weekend.
In fact, the high slides a little farther south by the weekend will allow the wind to turn more southwest and temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. Watching a little weak clipper swinging in from the north on Saturday evening and early on Sunday brings the chance of a few stray showers. It is not the biggest chance and many of us will probably remain dry and even if it does rain, it will not amount to much precipitation.
The weather pattern does look to shift a bit into next week becoming a bit more progressive and allow for several waves of energy to bring us shower chances throughout the week. Watching for a chance of a few showers on Tuesday and then again in the Saturday and Sunday timeframe next week.