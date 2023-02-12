DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain. Rain could be heavy at times, with a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Sunday night: Rain early, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: A few showers early, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
It's going to be a wet and windy day across much of Delmarva on Sunday.
Showers will overspread Delmarva Sunday morning. As showers fall through a layer of drier air near the ground, some could evaporate and cool the surrounding air, so we can't rule out some brief wet snow or wintry mix at the onset of precipitation Sunday morning. However, significant travel effects are not expected as temperatures will be chilly, but well above freezing by late morning.
Periods of windswept rain on-and-off throughout the day could bring 1 to 1½ inches of rain before all is said and done Sunday night. The rain will fall over several hours, so significant flooding is not expected, with the exception of poorly drained areas and isolated ponding of water on road surfaces.
Northeast winds will become gusty by Sunday afternoon, with winds over land gusting to 25 mph or more at times, and over the water gusting to 40 mph or more at times. Gale Warnings are up for the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay, and Small Craft Advisories are up for the Delaware Bay. Visibility will become low at times on the waters.
Beach erosion could also be a problem on the Atlantic Beaches.
The low pulls away Sunday night with a few showers lingering into Monday morning before skies turn mostly sunny by Monday afternoon.
High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic region for the first half of the work week, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures near 60°F through Wednesday.
Then a weak cold front will bring clouds and a chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of the next weather-maker, which will be a potent cold front around Friday. Temperatures late week will also be unseasonably warm, with highs Wednesday through Friday well into the 60s.
Cooler weather is expected next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation close to or slightly above normal into late February.