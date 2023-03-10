Forecast updated on Friday, March 10 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A low-pressure system is crossing the area, and will bring spotty showers to the area tonight. As the low deepens Saturday in the Atlantic, winds will become quite gusty and it will stay gray and chilly. Gale Warnings are posted for the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Saturday. We may see some drizzle at times Saturday as moisture wraps around the low pressure in the Atlantic. More rain will arrive with another low-pressure system late Sunday into Monday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and chilly with winds increasing. Rainfall totals from .05 to .15 inches. Low 35-36°. Winds: W/NW 10-19 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and rather cold. Quite windy in open areas with some peridos of drizzle. High 46-47°. Wind: N 14-24 mph. Wind gusts to over 34 mph in open areas and on the beaches.
Saturday Night: Cloudy and breezy. Cooler with some clearing late. Low 31°. Winds: NW 4-12 mph.
Sunday: Some sun early but clouds return PM with showers later. High 47-49°. Wind: SE 2-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cloudy and wet at times with light showers. Rainfall totals will be under .15 inches in most spots and we may see some partial clearing late. Look for morning lows in the mid 30's by daybreak. Winds will turn to the west then NW at 9-16 mph later in the night.
Showers will taper off Saturday morning, but the clouds will linger for much of the day. It will turn windy, and chilly with temps. only reaching the mid 40's in the afternoon. There will be drizzle at times with poor visibility all day. Skies will clear some late Saturday evening with breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees by sunrise Sunday. Wind gusts will exceed 38 mph Saturday and Gale Warnings are posted for the Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay. Look for gusts to over 40 mph on open water.
Sunday will start dry and chilly, and we may see a little sunshine earlier in the day. Clouds will lower by afternoon and rain will return Sunday evening. Look for afternoon temps. to reach the upper 40's with a light southeast wind. Winds will increase again Sunday night behind a low-pressure system, and a steady rain will develop by sunrise Monday.
In the longer range: It will turn wet and breezy Monday, with rainfall amounts of over .5 inches during the day. Afternoon high temps, will be in the low 50's Monday but it will stay in the mid 40's on the beaches. Tuesday looks partly sunny and chilly, with afternoon high temps. only in the mid 40's. It will stay as chilly Wednesday with a freeze early. Thursday/Friday look milder, with temps. in the mid to upper 50's, and it will likely be dry.
The average low for early March is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.