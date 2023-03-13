Forecast updated on Monday, March 13 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A rapidly deepening low pressure system in the Atlantic will bring increasing NW winds to the area tomorrow. Skies will clear with showers ending slowly tonight. Gale Warnings are posted for all area waters through Wednesday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with showers ending. Winds increasing late. Low 33-35°. Winds: NW 9-18 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly and quite windy. Wind gusts over 35 mph in open areas. High 46°. Wind: NW 18-36 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Windy and cold. Low 31°. Winds: NW 18-30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and windy. Still quite chilly. High 49-50°. Wind: NW 16-28 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with some light showers about as a low pressure system moves slowly away from Delmarva. Winds will increase with gusts to over 20 mph in open areas. Look for a cold night with lows near 33-35 degrees by sunrise.
Skies will clear slowly Tuesday, with strong and gusty northwest winds as the low in the Atlantic rapidly deepens off New England. Wind gusts to over 39 mph are possible with Gale Warnings posted for the Atlantic and the Bays. Winds inland will gust to 34 mph. Temperatures will stay quite chilly with an afternoon temp. near 46°.
Wednesday will start windy and cold, but we will see sunshine. Look for afternoon temps. to only reach near 50 degrees with a gusty northwest wind. Wind gusts in open areas will be near 30 mph.
In the longer range: It will stay breezy Thursday but it will be milder with a freeze early then temps. near 58°. Clouds will increase Friday with high temps. near 65°, but rain will arrive with a cold front Friday evening.
Skies will clear but it will be windy and cooler Saturday with temps. reaching the upper 50's before Noon then slowly falling. Sunday looks cold and windy with highest temps. near 49-50°. Monday looks dry and cool with a temp. near 50° in the afternoon.
The average low for early March is 35°, with a high temp. of 55°.