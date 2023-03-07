Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A chilly airmass wil remain over Delmarva through the week and windy conditions will continue through tomorrow. Look for lighter winds Thursday with sunshine, but it will stay chilly. A weak low pressure system will arrive with clouds and showers later Friday. Cooler than normal weather will continue for the next 7 -10 days thanks to a significant change in the storm track over North America.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Windy near open water. Colder with a freeze in inland areas. Low 30-31°. Winds: N 12-22 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, cool and windy. High 49-51°. Wind: NW 14-24 mph. Wind gusts to over 28 mph in open areas.
Wednesday Night: Clear and breezy. Windy near open water. Colder with a freeze in inland areas. Low 30°. Winds: N 7-14 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 50-51°. Wind: N 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A significant change in the storm track across North America has taken place and the rest of the week ahead looks rather chilly and dry. Tonight will be clear with gusty winds and lows in the lower 30's.
Wednesday will bring clear skies, and it will stay windy and quite cool with temperatures near 48-50 in most areas. Highest temps. will stay around 47-49° from Dover to Kent Island. Look for afternoon wind gusts to around 34 mph in open areas. A freeze is likely Wednesday night over most of inland Delmarva.
Thursday will remain sunny, and it will stay quite cool, but the winds will diminish. Highest temps. will stay around 48-49° from Dover to Kent Island with 50-51° over the mid-shore. A freeze is likely again Thursday night over most of inland Delmarva.
In the longer range: Friday will bring increasing clouds with temps again near 49-50 degrees. Showers are possible Friday evening into Saturday, as a weak storm system passes through the area. We should see sunshine Sunday but rain will return with low clouds on Monday.
Afternoon high temps,. Will stay near 49 degrees with morning lows near 32-34° through Monday. Tuesday looks sunny and chilly with below normal temps continuing. Look for afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 40's Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
The average low for early March is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.