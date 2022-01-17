Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some infrastructure may become inundated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/01 PM 3.2 1.1 1.8 3-4 NONE 18/01 AM 1.3 -0.8 0.2 2 NONE 18/01 PM 1.0 -1.1 -0.4 2 NONE 19/02 AM 0.9 -1.2 -0.3 1-2 NONE 19/02 PM 1.7 -0.4 0.2 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/04 AM 3.9 1.9 2.7 3 MINOR 17/04 PM 3.5 1.5 1.9 3 MINOR 18/04 AM 1.3 -0.7 0.1 1-2 NONE 18/05 PM 1.0 -1.0 -0.6 1 NONE 19/04 AM 0.8 -1.2 -0.4 1 NONE 19/05 PM 1.7 -0.3 0.1 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 PM 4.2 2.0 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 18/12 AM 2.2 0.0 0.6 3 NONE 18/01 PM 1.9 -0.3 -0.3 2 NONE 19/01 AM 1.2 -1.0 -0.4 1 NONE 19/01 PM 2.3 0.1 0.1 2 NONE &&