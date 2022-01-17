Forecast Updated on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with flurries or snow showers possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW 5-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Early rain and snow showers possible. Becoming partly cloudy and windy by late in the day. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW 5-25+ mph.
The storm continues to move across Delmarva as we speak with the wind beginning to turn more out of the west and then the northwest later on today. As the storm continues to depart, some wrap-around snow showers and flurries will be possible throughout the day as the cold air arrives. Temperatures today will hold in the low 40s with a good amount of sunshine by the afternoon. The wind will be a bigger story. We could still see some gusts over 40+ mph throughout the day, leading to wind chill values in the 30s.
High pressure takes control of the weather on Tuesday with temperatures staying below average for this time of year…in the 30s and low 40s. Winds will turn out of the west and southwest on Wednesday leading to some warmer temperatures as highs climb into the 40s and even a few low 50s.
A cold front arrives early on Thursday with the chance of a few rain and snow showers possible the first half of the day. A strong high out of Canada pulls down some very cold air to wrap up the work week with highs in the 20s and 30s for Friday.
The models will be playing with some energy for next weekend that could lead to another storm forming. There is a lot of disagreement on this forecast right now, but I just wanted to let you know a similar setup may try to develop for the following weekend.