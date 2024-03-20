Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Colder air will return to the area tonight as a strong cold front passes. Winds wil be gusty with Gale Warnings on the Atlantic and Delaware Bay. Winds to Gale Force are also likely on the Chesapeake Bay. Colder air will arrive Thursday and linger into Friday. A Heavy rain event is likely on Saturday as a low pressure system moves up from the south.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, windy, and colder. Low 32°. Wind: NW 11-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 48°. Beaches 48°. Wind: NW 12-22 mph.
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 29-30°. Wind: NE 1-6 mph.
Friday: Increasing high clouds. Cool. High 52°. Beaches 48°. Wind: SE 4-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and we will see Increasing winds as a strong cold front passes through the area. We can expect a low near 30-33° around sunrise in most areas. Winds will turn to the northwest at 15-25 mph tonight with gusts to 35 mph near open water. A Gale Warning is posted for the Atlantic and Delaware Bay overnight.
Thursday will be mainly sunny, but winds will be gusty behind the strong cold front and it will be colder. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 47-48 degrees and winds will gust from the northwest to over 20 mph. A freeze is likely late Thursday night with low temps. around 29-30 degrees by sunrise Friday.
Friday will be cool with a freeze early then increasing clouds. Look for afternoon highest temperatures near 52 degrees as winds turn to the southeast. Rain will develop late Friday night.
In the long range: Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday as a low pressure passes by the region, and it will be a soaking. Look for rainfall of 1.4 to 1.8 inches in most areas. Clouds will clear slowly late Saturday night with PM temps. near 57 degrees. Sunday looks partly cloudy with afternoon temps. near 52 degrees. Monday will be cool with some clouds and sunshine and afternoon high temps. will be near 53 degrees. Tuesday looks slightly warmer with upper 50's by next Wednesday.
The average low for today is 36° and the high is 56°.