Forecast updated on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening rain, ending before 10 PM. Slow clearing, and cool. Low 42°. Winds: W 8-16 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, cool and windy. High 49-51°. Winds: W/NW 14-26 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 33°. Winds: W 8-13 mph.
Saturday: Mainly clear, chilly, and dry. High 45°. Winds: NW 8-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain will end by 10 PM and clouds will decrease late tonight, behind a cold front, as winds turn to the West at 8-14 mph. Look for lows near 41-42° by sunrise.
Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud behind the cold front, with a gusty west wind developing. Temps. will reach the low 50's, with winds gusting to over 28 mph in the afternoon as a strong low pressure moves across the Great Lakes, and into Canada. It will be colder Friday night with a NW breeze and lows near 33 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be dry and mainly sunny, but it will be chilly. Temps. will reach the mid 40's which is about the average for mid-January, and winds will be from the NW at 7-16 mph. Clouds will increase slowly later Saturday night, but we will see lows near 28-30° with light winds.
In the longer range: Clouds and rain will return on Sunday afternoon, with a good soaking of over .40 inches likely. High temps. will climb into the low 50's Sunday. Monday and Tuesday should be dry and we will see temps. around 50° in the mid afternoon. Rain will likely return early Wednesday with winds increasing, and temps. Near 53° PM. Colder air will arrive by Friday of next week as the mild pattern we have experienced for most of January fades.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.