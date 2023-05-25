Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 64-73. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 44-58. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-58. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 64-71. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
A cold front is moving across Delmarva right now and will bring a big wind shift and cooler temperatures for this Thursday. Expect temperatures today in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon with much cooler temperatures at the beach with this wind that will kick up early. Expect highs in the low 60s the farther east you go with wind gusts over 30+ mph possible throughout the early part of the day. The wind should subside later in the afternoon. Friday will be another quiet day with temperatures a little warmer, but still cooler then the average for this time of year.
The weekend forecast is the one everyone cares about with it being Memorial Day weekend and unfortunately Mother Nature doesn’t care about this fact at all. An area of low pressure looks to develop off the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday and will slowly meander up the coast. As this happens, the ridge of high pressure that sits to our north moves a little too far north and allows this low to come up the coast. It will arrive here early on Sunday and bring rain chances to the forecast. Here is the even worse news: the low stalls directly overhead. If this happens ( and as of right now looks to be a good bet ), we will see on and off rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Memorial Day Monday. It will also bring cooler temperatures for all with the wind in off the Atlantic with more humidity as the low will have a tropical influence. It shouldn’t be heavy rain that will make things absolutely miserable, I think the heaviest rain will stay to our south.
High pressure takes control of the forecast into next week with much warmer temperatures by the time we get to late in the week next week.