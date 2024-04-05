Forecast Updated on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. A spotty shower or sprinkle is possible later this afternoon. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NW-N 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy early. Highs: 48-54. Winds: N 15-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 32-40. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The weather pattern finally starts to break down over the coming days and will lead to drier weather for the weekend and early next week. Until then, an upper-level low sitting to our north and west will influence our forecast for the rest of the workweek. For example, this morning we will start off with a lot of sunshine but as soon as the earth begins to warm thanks to the sun, we will start to see cloud cover bubbling across the area. As those clouds begin to interact with the very cold air aloft, they will only continue to grow thicker and it will become partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. There still will be the chance of a spotty shower in places this afternoon, but most of us will be dry. Once the sun sets, the threat for showers dwindles and clouds will begin to dissipate. This very cold air mass will also keep our temperatures in check with highs today expected in the low to 50s. The breeze that started to pick up yesterday will still be there from the northwest, gusting at times to 25-30+ mph which will make the chill in the air that much more pronounced.
The cooler air will stick around as we start the weekend, but there is positive news. A massive ridge of high pressure looks to park overhead and keep things dry for several days and warmer with highs by the middle of next week approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday. Don’t look now, but we will pay for the nice and warmer weather with rain chances into Thursday and Friday of next week.