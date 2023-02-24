Forecast Updated on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 54-62 early in the day, temperatures slowly start to fall. Winds: W-NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: N-NE 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix of some light snow and rain showers throughout the afternoon. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Precipitation ends by the evening hours. It turns mostly clear by morning. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-56. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possibly by the afternoon. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Yesterday officially reached 79 degrees in Salisbury to shatter the record for February 23rd. It wasn’t record breaking warm in Georgetown as it only reached 74 before the sea breeze ended any chance of getting the record high there. Still, it was a beautiful day with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We are about to see things change as the cold front moves across Delmarva this morning. This will lead to a windy Friday with some wind gusts today over 30+ mph possible throughout the day. This will have temperatures falling from the 50s this morning into the 40s by later this afternoon and continuing to fall into the 20s and 30s by Saturday morning.
The weekend forecast right now looks very interesting with a little system developing on the backside of a cold shot of air into the region on Saturday. At the moment, this looks like a storm where we will see it with a little light snow as cold air will be trapped at the low levels of the atmosphere on a north to northeast wind. This could even lead to a light accumulation of snow on the grassy surfaces and the flowers / plants / trees that have started to show signs of spring. This will not be a long event as indications are that this system arrives by late morning and will be out of here before dinner time tomorrow evening.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. Another chance for some scattered showers arrives on a weak clipper system Monday afternoon and Monday night. Watching late next week for a stronger storm possibly bringing with it a good soaking rain. We will also have to watch the forecast for the possibility of some wrap around snow as the storm departs. Stay tuned as we hone in on this forecast.