Forecast Updated on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Showers linger early this morning. It turns partly to mostly sunny and windy by the afternoon hours. Highs: 52-58. Winds: N-NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 38-48. Winds: N-NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 55-63. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 33-45. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58-65. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The last little bit of the rain that we saw across parts of the area will begin to depart throughout the morning hours. Most of the heavy rain fell across southern parts of our area with the majority of our northern area only picking up on a few light sprinkles (if that even) in places. As the storm departs, the wind will start to ramp up on the deepening low pressure center that will make for very windy conditions at times this afternoon. We could see some gusts over 30-35+ mph this afternoon out of the north and northeast. This will lead to a cooler afternoon with highs mainly in the 50s as the sun comes out into the afternoon. Along with this strong northeast wind, the full moon tonight will lead to an astronomically higher than normal tide leading to the possibility of some minor or even moderate coastal flooding over the next couple high tide cycles.
It will remain windy and seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s with the wind gusting at times out of the northwest between 25-35+ mph, especially the first part of Saturday. I expect the wind to settle down heading into Saturday night and Sunday leading to a chilly start in the 30s as you prepare for Sunday morning services. Sunshine will be the main course served up by Mother Nature over the weekend with even warmer temperatures possible into early next week as the high pressure slides into control over the top of Delmarva.
Watching for a pretty big storm to develop out to our west by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday of next week bringing rain into the forecast and very windy conditions for Thursday afternoon as bitter cold air comes diving in from Canada. With the wind and colder air rushing into the region…we might even be able to see a few very light snow flurries mix into the area for Thursday afternoon. Time will tell if that will come to fruition, but know that things will turn very cold for Thursday and especially for Friday of next week where some of us may not reach 50 degrees on Friday.