Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower / sprinkle is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 54-62. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 28-34. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain arriving by the evening and overnight. Highs: 50-56. Winds: SW-SE 5-25+ mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 52-59. Winds: SE-NE 15-35+ mph.
As a ridge of high pressure tries to establish itself for the next few days, we will be stuck in a train of colder air being pulled in from Canada. A little bit of a wind shift will help to warm things up a bit as we work into the daytime hours today. Temperatures are going to climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees. This is very nice, but it will come with a reinforcing shot of colder air by later this afternoon. It will come with some extra clouds across the area and it could even lead to a stray sprinkle in places later in the day.
The next blast of colder air settles on Thursday and will keep temperatures in the 40s and low 50s as high pressure finally gets full control of the weather. The sunny sky will be nice, but a lot like Tuesday…you will need a sweatshirt or a light jacket to enjoy some outdoor time. I would take advantage of it the rest of the workweek as we will see things shift a bit heading into the weekend.
A storm system arrives by late in the evening on Friday with on and off rain for Saturday. A lot of this rain will be heavy at times throughout the day and will lead to rainfall totals of 2-3” of rain with some locally heavier amounts approaching 4” of rain possible. This will cause issues as our water table is still terrible at the moment and lead to flooding problems in our waterways since we will also be dealing with higher than normal high tide cycles as we approach the full moon. Something we will be watching for the next few days.
Good news is that we will be dry for Sunday and into early next week, but more rain is looking likely for later in the week next week.