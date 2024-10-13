Forecast updated on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 8:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Very Breezy PM. High 79-81º. Wind: SW 11-23 mph. Beaches will stay near 77º with S winds 14-24 mph PM.
Tonight: Brief shower possible between 10 PM-2 AM. Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Low 61°. Wind: SW 12-24 mph.
Monday: Mainly clear, breezy and cooler. High 70º. Wind: NW 9-19 mph. Beaches High 72º wind NW 14-23 mph.
Monday Night: Clear and much cooler. Still a little breezy. Low 41-43º. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly clear, and quite cool. High 58-60º. Wind: N 5-12 mph. Beaches High 62º wind NE 8-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It's another clear, cool, and dry morning across Delmarva, and today will be mild and very breezy across the area. There is some ground fog in spots but that will burn away quickly as it warms up and winds increase. Small Craft Advisories are posted for all area waters this afternoon and into tomorrow as a strong cold front passes. High pressure to our SE will give us a SW wind all day. The cold front will pass late tonight and bring much cooler air to the region for the week ahead.
Today will start clear, but we will see some scattered clouds by afternoon with a SW wind increasing ahead of a cold front. It will be warmer and a little more humid by afternoon with temperatures near 80-81 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will increase to 14-20 mph on the coast with temps. near 77º on the beaches. Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front passes, and a brief shower is possible between 10 PM and 2 AM. Winds will turn to the west at 8-17 mph after Midnight, as the cold front passes.
Monday will turn cooler and breezy, with some of the coolest air of the fall arriving early next week. Look for high temps only near 70° Monday afternoon with a gusty NW breeze. Expect clear skies with lows dropping into the low 40's by sunrise Tuesday.
In the long-range: Wednesday will be quite cool for mid October with mainly clear skies. Look for high temps. only in the upper 50's through the period with lows perhaps dipping into the upper 30's across central and northern areas of Delmarva. Lows will be on the low 40's near the water and and across Accomack County in Virginia. It will stay dry into Friday with temps. Moderating into the low-mid 60's Thursday and Friday with some increase in cloud cover.
The average high for Mid October is 71 degrees with an average low of 49 degrees.