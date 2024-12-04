Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to start the day with the clouds increasing in the afternoon hours. Turning windy! Highs: 40-47. Winds: W-SW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers or flurries possibly by morning. Blustery! Lows: 40-50. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries and scattered showers possible in the morning. It turns mostly sunny and blustery in the afternoon. Afternoon Temperatures: 30s. Winds: NW 20-50+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 20-30. Winds: NW 20-35+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy! Highs: 36-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
It’s another cold morning out the door with temperatures in the 10s and 20s across Delmarva. We are currently holding to about 30 degrees at the beach towns with the little influence off the Atlantic. We will have a good amount of sunshine and it will be a warmer day with highs into the 40s. The clouds will be on the increase into the evening hours and the wind will ramp up all day long with wind gusts by the late afternoon and evening hours approaching 25-35+ mph. This will help force some warmer air into the region. With this strong wind going all night long we should see temperatures overnight holding in the 40s as the front approaches us from the northwest.
Watching another blast of colder air that will arrive on Thursday and will overspread some extra clouds. There will be some moisture with this boundary. The front should arrive here later in the morning and bring us the chance of a few light showers before transitioning to flurries / snow showers as the colder air roars back into the area. This will all happen in the early morning hours and we should clear the sky with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will happen in the morning on Thursday as we climb up to near 50 degrees before the wind flips and gusts over 50+ mph. This will drop our temperatures into the 30s by the afternoon and with wind chill values in the 10s and 20s.
The wind on Friday will keep temperatures in the 30s for highs and a chilly morning on Saturday before things slowly improve over the weekend. The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine both on Saturday and Sunday. A much warmer day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind starts to turn out of the south and west and will push our temperatures above average for this time of year by the middle of next week with rain chances most of next week as we enter an unsettled weather pattern.