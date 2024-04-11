Forecast updated on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A storm system will move into the Midwest tonight and bring wind and some rain to the area. Winds will increase ahead of a cold front, and it will turn quite windy tonight into Friday as the front passes through the area. Rain is likely later tonight into early Friday with over half an inch likely. Winds will stay gusty into Saturday around the intense low pressure system as it moves into Canada.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Windy with passing showers and a few heavy downpours. Winds may gust to over 38 mph later tonight. Rainfall near .4 to .075 inches. Low 60°. Wind: S 18-36 mph. Beaches stay near 60°.
Friday: Morning clouds and showers then clearing and windy PM. High 68°. Beaches 68°. Wind: SW 18-34 mph. Some wind gusts to over 39 mph likely PM.
Friday Night: Clearing and still breezy. Cooler late. Low 48-49°. Wind: W 11-18 mph. Winds may gust to over 24 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and windy. High 63°. Beaches 66°. Wind: W/NW 14-22 mph. Some wind gusts to over 28 mph likely.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and Winds will gust to over 35 mph with about 0.4-0.8 inches of rain in most spots. it will be mild with low temps. near 60 degrees by daybreak. This is well above the average of 43° for mid April. Winds will be from the south at 16-34 mph with higher winds on open water. Gale Warnings are posted for ALL area waters overnight.
An intense low pressure center will move into Canada Friday afternoon and we will continue to see strong winds around this system. It will bring much direr air back to the area as dew points fall from near 60 tonight to the low 40's in the afternoon Friday. We may see some spotty morning showers and it will stay windy with clouds decreasing in the morning. Look for wind gusts to 34 mph or higher and temps. will reach 68 degrees. Look for clear skies and breezy conditions Friday night with lows near 49 by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures. It should be mostly sunny with temps. reaching 63-65 degrees. Winds will still gust to around 25 mph during the day. Look for clear skies and less wind Saturday night with lows near 46 by daybreak Sunday.
In the long-range: Sunday looks dry and pleasant with highs 72 Sunday afternoon. We will see a breeze from the west at 10-14 mph in the PM hours with dry air. Look for some high cirrus clouds Monday with light winds. Monday and Tuesday temps. will reach the mid 70's. We may see some spotty showers Tuesday night, but it will mainly be dry and mild. Temps. will reach the mid to upper 70's Wednesday through Friday afternoons.
The average low for today is 43° and the high is 65°.