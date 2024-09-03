Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 50-62. Winds: NE-E 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of showers by the evening and overnight. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SE-S 10-25+ mph.
As the day begins and kids head back to school in many places for the first time this year…the air feels like it should be the first day of school. It is crisp and cool as you head out the door with the breeze. It will be a lovely day with highs today into the 70s for highs and the wind off the Atlantic could keep our beach towns in the upper 60s today. It will become windy…especially the first part of the day where we could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph before it begins to settle down into the afternoon hours.
High pressure takes control of our forecast for a few days and keeps the crisp fall-like feel to the air with sunshine and highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 50s. Things turn interesting as we get later into the week and toward the start of the weekend. A low pressure is trying to form off the coast of Texas and will eventually make its way through the southeast and get caught up in our next cold front that arrives by Friday into Saturday. This will bring us rain chances by Friday night with our heaviest rain arriving for the first part of Saturday. There are now hints and indications that this rain chance will linger into Saturday night and could even be around to start things off on Sunday. At the moment, I have Sunday dry on the 7 day forecast. Please know that this could still change over the next day or two.
High pressure arrives from Canada for Sunday and will lead to comfortable conditions heading into next week.