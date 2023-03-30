Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny and breezy early. Highs: 48-55. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 30-38. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day and warmer. Windy at times! Highs: 65-72. Winds: S-SW 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain showers arrive by the evening hours and will be on and off throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 52-57. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Windy. Highs: 72-77. Winds: SW-W 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
The reinforcing shot of colder air is starting to push across Delmarva this morning and you will notice it in the breeze that has picked up in the last couple of hours. This breeze will be around for the first half of the day where we could see gusts 20-30+ mph and settle down by the afternoon and into the evening hours. The cooler air will lower our highs a few degrees compared to the last few days as temperatures reach the low 50s this afternoon. The wind will turn overnight and begin to increase again as the high pressure slides off the coast.
The temperatures spike up to near 70 degrees on Friday with the winds gusting at times over 40+ mph and allows some space for our next weather maker to take shape out to our west. The next storm arrives Friday night with rounds of showers on and off for most of the day with some hope heading into Saturday evening that things will start to dry out. If not by the evening hours, it will dry out on Saturday night. As of right now, we are expecting about 0.50” of rain being the average amount that will fall across Delmarva before things wrap up. The windy conditions remain ahead of the front which will push our temperatures into the 70s.
The front clears and allows for a nicer, but cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Indications are that temperatures will soar by the middle of next week and could allow us to flirt with our first 80 degree day of the year. Another cold front brings us the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late week next week.