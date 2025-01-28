Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and turning windy. Highs: 44-50. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 30-35. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? Breezy. Highs: 50-57. Winds: W-SW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain on and off possible throughout the day. Highs: 52-60. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
A progressive weather pattern will keep things interesting to our north and to our south…but, for us it will bring temperature swings and some extra clouds from time to time this week. We start off with sunshine today before we add a little extra cloud cover from time to time into the afternoon and evening hours as a clipper swings by to our north during the day. Temperatures will reach the 40s again…but, the wind will pick up into the afternoon and evening hours once the clipper passes to our north. We could see some gusts over 30+ mph this evening into tonight.
It leads to a very warm Wednesday with highs soaring up into the 50s with the clouds increasing again ahead of another clipper that grazes Delmarva Wednesday evening with extra clouds again and maybe even a few sprinkles possible. Most of us will be dry and the wind will remain up throughout the day on Wednesday ahead of the clipper from the west and southwest.
We dry out for Thursday before our first real chance of precipitation arrives on Friday and Friday night. At the moment, with temperatures forecasted to be in the 50s on Friday…this looks to be a mainly rain event. There are indications that this system will linger and keep the chance of a few stray showers in the forecast on Saturday morning. Something we will be watching. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be dry with temperatures seasonable in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast into early next week with a shot of cooler air keeping temperatures in check for the middle of the week.