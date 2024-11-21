Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 46F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.