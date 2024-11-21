DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers early. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, feeling like the upper 20s with the wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and a few snow flurries possible. Winds from the west at 10-15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. . Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy. Milder. Highs low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 36°F.
A strong cold front crossed Delmarva Wednesday night and things are a lot different on the peninsula today.
Along the remnants of that front, a surface area low pressure has developed off the coast of New Jersey and will linger for a day or so.
A few impulses of energy will swing around the low. That will bring some clouds Thursday evening, with a chance for a few stray, light showers.
Conditions remain windy. As temperatures Thursday night fall into the mid 30s by sunrise Friday, it will feel like the upper 20s out the door Friday morning.
A few more impulses of energy swing around the low on Friday, bringing even colder air and cloudy conditions. Scattered showers are likely on Friday, and I don't want to rule out a few snow flurries as well.
Sun returns Saturday, although it will remain windy. Temperatures will be warmer, though, reaching more seasonable mid 50s.
By Sunday, the winds will relax under partly cloudy skies.
Another round of showers is possible next Tuesday.
Burn bans have been lifted for some, but not all of Delmarva. Consult your local authorities for burn information for your area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation above normal between November 28 and December 4.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.