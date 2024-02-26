Forecast updated on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Milder air will arrive with gusty south winds Tuesday. Wednesday looks windy and even milder but showers are likely with a cold front in the evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: High clouds, and not as cold. Low 43°. Wind: S 4-12 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and milder. High 67-68°. Wind: S 14-28 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Low 53°. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. Showers likely PM. High 66-68°. Wind: S 14-28 mph. Wind gusts to over 32 mph likely in open areas.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase some tonight but a south breeze will keep temps. in the low to mid 40's across Delmarva. Winds will increase in open areas to 5-12 mph later tonight.
Tuesday will be a mild and windy day with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temps. will reach 65-68° inland and this is way above the average of 51 degrees for the day. The winds will gust to over 28 mph in the afternoon and it will stay breezy Tuesday night as even milder air arrives. Temperatures will be near 53° by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a windy day, with clouds and some sunshine. The temps. will top out near 68 degrees in the afternoon, and winds will gust to over 30 mph. A Gale Watch iIs posted for area waters as well. There will be showers in the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through the area. Rain amounts look generally under .25 inches. Skies will clear late Wednesday night as cooler air moves back into the area.
In the long range: Rain is likely Wednesday evening as a cold front passes through the area, and rain amounts will be around 0.25 inches. Thursday will be dry and chilly with afternoon temps. near 48 degrees. Friday looks partly sunny with temps. Near 51 degrees. Showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday, but it looks like a light rain event. The weekend looks mainly dry and mild with high temps. near 59 to 60 degrees both days.
The average low for mid February is 31°, with a high temp. of 50°.