Forecast updated on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing early, windy, and much cooler. Low 50-52°. Wind: NW 14-24 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Friday: Sunny, windy, and much cooler. High 67°. Wind: Nw 14-23 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Friday Night: Clear, breezy, and much cooler. Low 45-47°. Wind: N 6-11 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Saturday: Sunny early then increasing high clouds PM, dry, and pleasant. High 73°. Wind: W 5-12 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear this evening with much cooler air arriving by morning. Lowest temps. will be in the low 50's by sunrise Friday with a north breeze at 8-17 mph. Winds near open water will be much higher with gusts to over 35 mph possible.
Friday looks cool and windy, behind the cold front, with sunshine and low humidity. Winds will increase from the north to NW at 14-26 mph. Afternoon high temps. will stay below 70 degrees in most areas!
Saturday looks sunny and breezy, with a real chill in the air at sunrise as temperatures dip into the mid 40's! A sunny afternoon will bring high temps. in the low 70's. All in all it will be a lovely autumn day. Winds will increase from the north to NW at 11-16 mph in the afternoon.
In the long range, we will warm to around 80° on Sunday with increasing clouds. Some showers with another cold front will arrive Sunday evening into early Monday with afternoon temps. around 78 degrees Monday PM. Skies will clear Monday afternoon into Tuesday with nice fall weather. Look for sunshine and high temps. in the mid 70's Tuesday falling to the lower 70's by Wednesday as more cool air arrives. Lows will dip into the mid 50's Tuesday and fall to the upper 40's by sunrise Thursday.
The average high for today is 78 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.