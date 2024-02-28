Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will stay windy and turn much colder tonight as a strong cold front passes through the area. Rain will end with clearing skies later tonight. Thursday looks dry, but quite chilly, with temps. only in the mid 40's in the afternoon.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers early, then clearing and colder. Very windy. Low 31°. Wind: NW 15-36 mph.
Thursday: Mostly clear, breezy, and much cooler. High 44-45°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph. Winds diminishing PM.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28-29°. Wind: E 0-3 mph.
Friday: Morning sun then increasing clouds PM. High 50°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain will end later this evening as a strong cold front passes. It will stay quite windy for most of the night. Look for temps. to drop to around 31 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be from the NW at 15-35+ mph.
Thursday will be much cooler with sunshine behind a cold front. Afternoon temps. will top out near 44-45 degrees, and winds will be from the NW at 10-18 mph. We will dip into the upper 20's under clear skies Thursday night as a dry air mass settles over the region..
Friday will be cool and dry with clouds increasing later in the day. some light rain will arrive late in the evening and linger into the overnight hours. Look for afternoon temps. Friday near 50 degrees with a south breeze at 7-11 mph during the afternoon hours. Rain is likely overnight Friday into early Saturday with a good soaking of over .35 inches.
In the long-range: Showers will return Friday night into early Saturday, and it will be a good soaking with over .3 to 0.6 inches expected. Skies will clear slowly Saturday night with sunshine Sunday. The afternoon high temps. will be near 56 on Saturday and near 60 Sunday. Monday looks dry with temps. in the upper 50's and Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temps.
near 63 degrees.
The average low for late February is 31°, with a high temp. of 51°.