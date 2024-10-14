Forecast Updated on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two are possible. Lows: 34-43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
After an amazing weekend, we start the workweek with a few extra clouds dotting the sky this afternoon. We have a weak front moving across Delmarva at the moment and will keep things on the windy side today. We could have some wind gusts 30-40+ mph are not out of the question. Temperatures today will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees, but with this wind out of the west…it will just make things feel a touch cooler. Overall though, still a fantastic afternoon to be outside.
Another boundary is going to be sneaking across Delmarva Tuesday into Wednesday and bring us some extra clouds and even the chance of a stray shower or two are possible overnight tomorrow night. The temperatures will be very different the next few days behind this second front with highs only climbing up into the 50s and low 60s for afternoon temperatures Tuesday - Thursday.
High pressure drops into control for the forecast and doesn’t look like it will let go anytime soon. This will keep us soaking in the sun with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80 degrees by the weekend. The issue is that we have not had and measurable rain for the last couple of weeks and with us remaining dry…our drought issues could become a much bigger problem by next week.