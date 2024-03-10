DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: *Wind Advisory* A mix of clouds and sun. A stray, light shower possible in the afternoon. Windy. Winds from the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds from the west could gust to 35 mph or more at times.
Monday: *Wind Advisory* Mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs hear 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 33°F.
It was a wet afternoon and evening on Delmarva Saturday, with much of the peninsula receiving about one-half of one inch of rain. While that is not a lot of rain, the ground is saturated, and rivers and creeks will remain swollen for several days.
Drier weather is on the way, though!
As the front that brought the rain departs, there is going to be a tight pressure gradient between the departing low and building high, meaning windy conditions for Sunday. Winds from the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. A *Wind Advisory* will go into effect for Delmarva starting Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday.
A weak impulse of energy will wrap around the departing low, and that could trigger a few brief showers over Delmarva this afternoon, but significant rain is not expected; it could just briefly interrupt any outdoor plans today.
High pressure builds in for the start of next week, with dry weather. Winds will calm down by Tuesday and we get into a warming trend, with temperaturs in the mid 60s by Tuesday, and near 70°F by Thursday.
Our next rain of rain looks to be sometime in the Friday-Saturday timeframe. Long-range guidance agrees that we'll receive some rain in this timeframe, but doen't agree on more specific timing.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for March 17 - March 23.