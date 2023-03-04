DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Lingering clouds early, then mostly sunny and windy. Winds form the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs around 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A few brief showers in the early morning may be possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Saturday will start off with some lingering clouds on the Midshore and in Delaware, but will be mostly sunny and windy in the afternoon. Winds could gust from the west at 40 mph or more at times, which will cause temperatures to struggle to reach the mid 50s.
Much of the coming week is shaping up to be dry.
High pressure remains in charge on Monday before sliding offshore Monday night.
A weak clipper system will approach late Monday night. Clipper systems originate deep over the center of the continent, so they usually don't have a whole lot of moisture to work with, and this clipper will be no different, however a few brief, light showers will be possble overnight Monday into Tuesday.
As winds shift to the south, we'll notice a return of unseasonably warm temperatures Monday afternoon, and especially Tuesday.
Then cool high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic for the second half of the week, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Long-range models are not in agreement, but one model is suggesting a storm system that could feature some wintry precipitation late next week. Confidence at this point is low looking this far into the future, but watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for March 11-17.