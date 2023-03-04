Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. The strongest winds will likely occur after sunrise through midday. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&